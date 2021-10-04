NORTHEAST IOWA ESCAPADES

Take a (metaphorical) dip in the forest

Immerse yourself in nature during a Forest Bathing Exercise as part of the Cedar Falls Authors Festival. The event is at 5:30 p.m. at the Hartman Reserve Nature Center Amphitheatre, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls. Dr. Suzanne Bartlett Hackenmiller, author of “The Outdoor Adventurer’s Guide to Forest Bathing: Using Shinrin-Yoku to Hike, Bike, Paddle, and Climb Your Way to Health and Happiness” for Falcon Guides, will lead the exercise. Free and open to the public.

Lace up your walking shoes for annual event

Walk Waterloo and Iowa Healthiest State Annual Walk kick off at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza in downtown Waterloo. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. The River Renaissance and History & Culture Walk begins at 11:45 a.m. At noon, Mayor Quentin Hart and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg will present a short program, followed by the walk from 12:10 to 12:40 p.m. Food trucks, live music and a host of vendors will be at the Expo Plaza. To participate, register your company team, family, or group of friends as a Black Hawk County Walk by going to http://www.iowahealthieststate.com/events/walk-details/4486/.

Cyclists ride to raise breast cancer awareness

The Fifth Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Ride begins with registration at 5:30 p.m. at The Other Place on University, 4214 University Ave., Cedar Falls. The Cedar Valley Cyclists ride departs at 5:45 p.m. on a route that will take riders to Hudson and back, primarily on trails. Socializing at OP will follow. Suggested donation/registration is $25.

A Capella group to perform at Hawkeye

Kazual will perform at 7 p.m. at Hawse Auditorium at Tama Hall on the Hawkeye Community College campus. Tickets are $15 for adults; $10 under 18. Kazual (pronounced “casual”) has performed on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” and on MTV and BET. This performance was postponed last year due to the pandemic. All previously purchased tickets will be honored.

Native Pride Dancers will celebrate heritage

Celebrate the spirit of Indigenous people at a performance of Native Pride Dancers at 7 p.m. at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre. Sponsored by Waterloo Community Schools and Waterloo Schools LifeLab and presented by the Waterloo Center for the Arts, the event is free.

Enjoy lunch with the classics at Hearst Center

Bring your lunch and listen to the classics performed live at the Hearst Center for the Arts’ Lunchtime Concert Series, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls. Students from the University of Northern Iowa School of Music will perform. On Friday, a guitar performance will be directed by Robert Dunn from noon to 1 p.m. The series to support repairs for the center’s Steinway D piano.

Heed tale of Ichabod Crane & Headless Horseman

The curtain rises Friday on the Cedar Falls Community Theatre’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” on the boards at the Oster Regent Theatre, 103 Main St., Cedar Falls. Washington Irving’s famous haunted tale of Ichabod Crane and his close encounter of the scary kind with the Headless Horseman. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Oct. 15-16 and 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 17. Tickets are $10 for adults and students. Call 277-5283 or order online at www.osterregent.com.

Esports tournament comes to Waterloo

The Hi21 Esports Tournament at the Waterloo Convention Center, hosted by Hawkeye Community College RedTail Athletics is described as “first of its kind in the Cedar Valley and Iowa.” Esports is a form of competitive-level gaming using video games. The tournament will be composed of 48 teams across three games, split into four groups of four teams followed by a single-elimination bracket stage.

Get your holiday shopping done early

The fourth annual Holiday Gifts & Craft Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Waterloo’s Majestic Moon Party & Event Center, 1955 Locke Ave., No. 2614. More than 40 crafters will show and sell handcrafted items, indoor/outdoor décor, holiday items, gifts, candles, clothing, wreaths and more.

Fall Fireball 50 is an endurance ride

From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Valley Cyclists and others will test their endurance on a nine-hour ride. It starts in Cedar Falls’ Gateway Park, then heads to Denver, Waverly, Shell Rock & North Cedar. Participants are responsible for their own helmets and front and back lights are required for all bikes.

Frightening fun at ‘Spook-tacular Overnight’

Children ages 10-14 can spend the night at the Bluedorn Science Imaginarium, 322 Washington St. They’ll learn about the history of scary stories, lore and folklore, then write their own frightening tale, illustrate a book cover, make bookmarks and make monster slime. Hours are 7 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday. Snacks and breakfast provided. Halloween costumes are encouraged. Registration is due Monday, Oct. 4. Children are $40 each, or $32 for Grout Museum District members. For more details and to register, go to www.groutmuseumdistrict.org.

Explore mindful art at Hartman Reserve

Evie Waack, a certified mindful art facilitator, will lead the 2nd Sunday Speaker Series from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls. Waack will share her sketchbooks and stories of making art in nature and demonstrate the practice. A short trail walk is planned; art supplies will be provided. Meet at Buckles Programming Center next to the Interpretive Building. Free, but registration is limited to the first 12 who register at hartmanreserve.org, or by calling 277-2187.

Author to discuss book at CF Authors Festival

Dr. Elizabeth Sutton will discuss her recent book, “Angel DeCora, Karen Thronson, and the Art of Place: How Two Midwestern Women Used Art to Negotiate Migration and Dispossession” at 2 p.m. at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., Cedar Falls. Her presentation is part of the ongoing Cedar Falls Authors Festival. Admission is free.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.