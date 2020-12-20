Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging: connects people with services, support

Staying safe at home has caused many older individuals to feel isolated. To help combat this issue, we implemented weekly Facebook Live events featuring Tai Chi, food safety, nutrition information, medication safety review and caregiver stress management. To get you moving and active, we offer virtual Tai Chi and Seniors In Motion classes through Zoom.

We also are offering an interactive program to help you make better food choices called “Fresh Conversations.” This monthly program includes valuable information about health topics, recipes and new ways to stay active. We have also partnered with GrandPad, an easy-to-use tablet with special features for older individuals, which allows our staff to do reassurance checks on individuals and keep them connected to family members.

Being a caregiver can be a challenge anytime. Adding a pandemic into the mix can make the situation even more difficult. To assist caregivers, we began offering four weekly support group conference calls. There is even a support group call for grandparents who are raising grandchildren.