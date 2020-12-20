Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging: connects people with services, support

Are you turning 60 and thinking about the future? Are you interested in joining activities to keep you active and healthy? Are you looking for ways to support older loved ones when you start to see them need a little extra help to remain in their home? Have you had a recent health challenge that requires some adaptations or additional assistance?
Then you need to connect with Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging.
The staff at NEI3A have a trusted reputation for helping individuals connect to services and support. The mission of the organization is to empower you to remain independent, providing support for family caregivers, health-based programs to promote active aging, nutrition services to enhance your health, and trained staff who work closely with social workers at affiliated hospitals to support a successful transition from a hospital or care facility to home to help reduce the risk of readmission.
During the pandemic, we have adapted our services to assist individuals in remaining at home and reducing their risk of exposure to the virus.
Being a caregiver can be a challenge anytime. Adding a pandemic into the mix can make the situation even more difficult. To assist caregivers, we began offering four weekly support group conference calls. There is even a support group call for grandparents who are raising grandchildren.
Staying safe at home has caused many older individuals to feel isolated. To help combat this issue, we implemented weekly Facebook Live events featuring Tai Chi, food safety, nutrition information, medication safety review and caregiver stress management. To get you moving and active, we offer virtual Tai Chi and Seniors In Motion classes through Zoom.
We also are offering an interactive program to help you make better food choices called “Fresh Conversations.” This monthly program includes valuable information about health topics, recipes and new ways to stay active. We have also partnered with GrandPad, an easy-to-use tablet with special features for older individuals, which allows our staff to do reassurance checks on individuals and keep them connected to family members.
Being a caregiver can be a challenge anytime. Adding a pandemic into the mix can make the situation even more difficult. To assist caregivers, we began offering four weekly support group conference calls. There is even a support group call for grandparents who are raising grandchildren.
Getting proper nutrition is a crucial component of staying healthy. Our senior centers continue to be closed in compliance with social distancing and to keep individuals as safe as possible. We changed our meal delivery method in an effort to keep not only meal recipients, but also volunteers safe. Weekly frozen meals are delivered through partnerships with local transit organizations still utilizing volunteers who feel comfortable assisting. We also partnered with local restaurants and grocers to get food to rural areas where meals were not offered in the past.
Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging serves 18 counties in Northeast Iowa, including Allamakee, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Grundy, Hardin, Howard, Jackson, Marshall, Poweshiek, Tama and Winneshiek counties with regional offices in Decorah, Dubuque, Marshalltown and Waterloo.
If you are interested in any of these programs or would like more information about our services, contact us at 1-800-779-8707 or visit us at www.nei3a.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!