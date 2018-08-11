082617mp-North-End-Arts-and-Music-Festival-2
Buy Now

Wes B performs at the North End Arts and Music Festival Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Waterloo, Iowa.
  • Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
  • Location: Sullivan Park, Waterloo.
  • Details: The festival starts after the KBBG Parade. The North End Arts & Music Fest is a great local festival celebrating Waterloo’s North End. It will feature live music from local acts, dance, poetry, guest speakers, great food, arts and crafts, games and face painting for the kids.
  • Admission: Free.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments