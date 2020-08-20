Nonprofits struggle with finances in pandemic

The American Association of the Arts surveyed arts and cultural organizations across the United States, and 29 Cedar Rapids organizations that responded reported a $4.5 million financial toll, making this the “most substantial threat” leaders in the nonprofit sector have faced in a generation, Janssen said.

“It’s looking at it as one of the many sources of revenue that we have to cultivate to stay healthy as a sector,” Janssen said, “and this crisis is hitting us all across the board.”

While most organizations whose leaders spoke with The Gazette essentially said their hotel-motel tax funds were just one drop in a much larger budget bucket, that’s not the case for Hawkeye Downs, Executive Director Jenn Draper said.

Draper said hotel-motel allocations have typically made up about 60 percent of the nonprofit’s budget. Hawkeye Downs took in $150,000 from the revenue source in fiscal 2020, though it’s a bit less now after the organization sold its building. Seeing those funds diminish more would require changes to staffing and the overall ways the venue offers experiences to people, she said.

“It’s critical to our operating expenses, so for us that’s going to affect bottom line,” she said.