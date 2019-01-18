CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Valley Character Counts is calling for nominations for its annual Character Awards.
The awards honor Cedar Valley individuals, organizations and businesses in seven categories.
These awards, with the exception of the Environmental Steward award, are based on the state awards given annually by the Robert D. and Billy Ray Center at Drake University.
Categories include:
- Business/Organization of Character, which is presented to an organization (including non-profit) that demonstrates a commitment to good character in its professional culture and climate.
- Adult Citizen of Character, presented to a Cedar Valley resident whose actions demonstrate a continuous commitment to good character.
- Youth Citizen of Character, presented to one student who has demonstrated adherence to the Six Pillars —trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.
- Educator of Character, presented to an educator or administrator who teaches and models good character and has impacted students through leadership and innovative character development.
- Pursuing Victory With Honor, presented to an athletics team, coach, student-athlete or organization that demonstrates commitment to sportsmanship and good character.
- School of Character, presented to a school whose faculty, staff and students practice good character.
- Environmental Steward of Character, presented to an individual or organization (including non-profit) that demonstrates commitment to preserving our environment for future generations.
Nominees must reside in the Cedar Valley area. Nomination materials may be obtained by contacting Nancy Justis, njustis@cfu.net; or Bruce Clark, brc4isu@yahoo.com.
Nominations are due by March 1 and should be mailed to Clark at 1938 Harrow, Waterloo 50701.
Winners will be recognized at a banquet in April at Hawkeye Community College.
