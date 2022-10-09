Noah Regan cartoon for Oct. 9

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who allegedly stabbed his mother in the face over the weekend is being held without bond pending a hearing.
WATERLOO — A judge has rejected probation recommendations from prosecutors and the defense for a former Waterloo woman accused of luring her c…
CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Falls woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking her mother with a knife in an argument over dog droppings.
ORANGEBURG, South Carolina — A 27-year-old Waterloo woman died in a collision in Orangeburg County on Wednesday morning.
This week's honorees hail from Cedar Falls, Grundy Center, Hudson, Union, DNH and Columbus Catholic
IOWA CITY – Ten years ago, it would have been shocking.
A longtime friend and a local bank are looking after the estate and finances of "American Picker" Frank Fritz as he continues to recover from a stroke.
IOWA CITY — Luke Lachey believes little things are making a difference as he sees his role increasing on the Iowa offense.
An 18-year-old from Decorah was killed in a fatal rollover, according to an Iowa State Patrol report.
WATERLOO — Metronet has begun construction of its fiber optic network in Waterloo, the company announced Tuesday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.