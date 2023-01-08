Noah Regan cartoon for Jan. 8

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been arrested in connection with a meth investigation.
A set of fraternal twins born in Denton, Texas, will likely share a lot of things in life, but their birth year won’t be one of them.
WATERLOO — Two people have been arrested following early Friday morning raids at homes in Waterloo.
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been hospitalized after he reportedly saved children from drowning off the Florida coast.
HAZLETON — A rural Buchanan County road south of Hazleton was closed after a loaded semi slid from a bridge and plunged into a creek below on …
After about a week of searching, the Chaos Divers located Michael Bishop, who had been reported missing Dec. 19, 2022.
The juvenile was reportedly found about a block away with a hammer and the stolen product.
WATERLOO — Cedar Valley hospitals rang in the New Year Sunday with the arrival of their first babies.
Damar Hamlin has distinguished himself with the Buffalo Bills as a mature, outgoing, well-liked member of the organization. It is a reputation he built at the University of Pittsburgh, as a leader on his college team and a socially conscious member of the community.
The farmland, located at the corner of South Union Road and West Ridgeway Avenue, would become part of the West Viking Road Industrial Park.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.