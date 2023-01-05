Noah Regan cartoon for Jan. 1

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Officers were called to Flirts Gentlemen's Club, 319 Jefferson St., just after midnight on Saturday.
WATERLOO — Investigators in Utah believe a suspect behind a double homicide near Moab in 2021 later killed himself at a Waterloo hotel.
Linebacker Jack Campbell learned following Iowa's bowl win Saturday that his grandfather had died on a Nashville street Friday night when he was struck by a vehicle.
WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman has been arrested in connection with a meth investigation.
It would be the second spot in the area with roundabouts, with the Highway 218 Janesville exit having two.
A set of fraternal twins born in Denton, Texas, will likely share a lot of things in life, but their birth year won’t be one of them.
The farmland, located at the corner of South Union Road and West Ridgeway Avenue, would become part of the West Viking Road Industrial Park.
Kramer’s Sausage Company in La Porte City is choosing to close after 59 years of serving the state with its quality casings.
HAZLETON — A rural Buchanan County road south of Hazleton was closed after a loaded semi slid from a bridge and plunged into a creek below on …
The juvenile was reportedly found about a block away with a hammer and the stolen product.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.