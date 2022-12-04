Noah Regan cartoon for Dec. 4 Dec 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular UPDATE: Woman found with gunshot wound in Cedar Falls Walmart parking lot CEDAR FALLS — One person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after authorities were called to the parking lot at the Cedar Falls Wal… Cedar Falls concerned with historic mansion's physical state; owner thinks it has potential The owner is willing to listen to anyone interested in buying the property or being a partner in making improvements. Hansen's Dairy recreates funny 'Christmas Vacation' movie scene 'We hope it lightens the mood around the holidays, especially during these difficult times with the economy the way it is,' Blake Hansen told The Courier. UPDATE: Man detained after police find woman unconscious A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found his girlfriend unconscious with a head injury late Wednesday and he tried to run from officers. Police investigate Waterloo barber shop robbery WATERLOO — Police are investigating a robbery at a barber shop over the weekend. Man arrested for robbery spree in Cedar Falls Cedar Falls police have arrested one person in connection with a robbery spree that hit two hotels and a convenience store in recent days. Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic moving to former Hy-Vee grocery store The Waterloo Community Based Outpatient Clinic for Veterans Affairs is moving from 945 Tower Park Drive to the old Hy-Vee on University Avenue. Former employee of Benton's Sand & Gravel accused of stealing thousands of dollars from company Teresa Mae Chiappone, 55, of Waterloo, had been an accountant there for the past seven to eight year, according to the criminal complaint. Store robbery reported in Waterloo The hold-up came about an hour and a half before a robbery was reported at a Cedar Falls store Man arrested for drugs following police chase WATERLOO — A Waterloo man has been arrested after police found methamphetamine following a brief car chase Monday night.