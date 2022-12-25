Noah Regan cartoon for Dec. 25

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
When KWWL sports reporter Mark Woodley went out to cover Thursday’s blizzard, he knew he was in for a rough night, but he didn’t know it would lead to Internet fame.
IOWA CITY — A social media lesson learned a year ago provided Iowa with an opportunity to keep one of the high school football players it signed Wednesday off of the radar of rival recruiters.
The vote was 6-1 to move forward with a base project for $6.27 million from Peterson Contractors, Inc. of Reinbeck.
A long-awaited downtown Waterloo grocery store’s opening has been delayed again due to problems under the site’s surface.
CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls residents were taken to the hospital after their home caught fire Friday morning.
WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was free while awaiting trial for gun and theft charges is back in jail after he allegedly brought a stolen pist…
The incident unfolded at a residence in the 1200 block of South Street in Waterloo.
WEST UNION — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for a West Union man who was behind the wheel in a September police chase that ended in a cra…
INDEPENDENCE — Grandmothers of a 9-year-old boy killed in a 2020 crash took aim at the driver responsible for the collision – the boy’s mother…
Joe Labas has been on the run since learning he was in a position to start at quarterback for the Iowa football team in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.