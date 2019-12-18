Noah Abbott
Tight end
6-foot-5,220 pounds
Bettendorf
Abbott hauled in 26 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns, including a 74-yard TD catch for the Bulldogs. He also recorded 21 tackles on defense this season.
