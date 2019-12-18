110918bp-bettendorf-dowling-catholic-06

Bettendorf's Noah Abbott is tripped up by Dowling Catholic's Ryan Adam after a pass reception during the Iowa high school state football semifinals Friday, Nov. 09, 2018, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Noah Abbott

Tight end

6-foot-5,220 pounds

Bettendorf

Abbott hauled in 26 passes for 380 yards and four touchdowns, including a 74-yard TD catch for the Bulldogs. He also recorded 21 tackles on defense this season.

