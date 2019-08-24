When this couple decided to build their new home in a retirement community, they enlisted expertise from Kathy Flack, ASID/Registered Interior Designer, PLC. Flack was in on the ground floor to work with the architect, builder and homeowners through the entire process.
“It was teamwork,” says Flack. “We worked together from start to finish, including spatial planning, to create a home that fit their lifestyle.” She guided them through the process from lighting and electrical needs to hardware finishes with budget, function and style always at top of mind.
“Building in a retirement community, there are things you could and couldn’t do, details we didn’t know about. Kathy knew all of those things — what we could change or add to the plan,” says the homeowner. Those changes included the addition of a fireplace in the great room, placement and width of the kitchen island and altering the lighting plan to accurately align fixtures directly above the island.
Finishes and textures are highlighted in Flack’s design. A modern, monochromatic gray palette softly saturates the open-concept layout, visually drawing together living, dining and kitchen spaces while playing up the spacious traffic flow. Sherwin Williams’ “Knitting Needles” paint on the walls, soft white trim and mink-brown “Caballero” Monterey engineereed wood floors underfoot are a seamless blending of materials and luxe touches.
The fireplace is dressed in a gilded cork wallcovering from Innovations Design Studios, a luxurious metallic finish that blends pewter and bronze for “sparkle and pop,” Flack notes. One of the couple’s favorite paintings hangs above the black-finished mantel. A pair of taupe chairs offers subtle contrast to the charcoal leather sofa. Silver and gold accessories add brilliance.
The designer effortlessly blends in the homeowner’s cherished heirlooms. Family stories and memories are attached to each piece, and while the owner describes herself as “extremely nostalgic,” she “didn’t want grandma’s house. We wanted a casually elegant home. We were downsizing from a large home with a huge yard, and we worked with Kathy on what pieces to move in. We relied on her expertise, and she’s made it feel like home.”
In the kitchen, custom cabinetry is finished in gray to create a disappearing effect. It’s impossible not to admire the Cambrian “Ella”-topped island with a dark wood base finished to match the floor and a trio of glamorous Elan crystal-lined, slim vertical LED pendant lights dangling above it.
“Your eye immediately goes to those sparkling pendants over the island. They add personality and a touch of glamour,” Flack says. Glossy, beveled light gray subway tiles, acrylic handles and stainless steel appliances add more layers of luxury.
The open-concept design is ideal for entertaining, the owners say, and the expansive composite deck visually and functionally expands the square footage for parties.
Pastel yellow is the accent color in the master suite, inspired by a table handpainted by the owner’s sister that sits beside the bed. The whisper-soft color is paired with gray and white to create a restful setting.
In the master bath, the triangular-shaped shower features linear beveled porcelain tiles to the ceiling to visually enlarge the space. Luxury vinyl — with grout lines — was a practical choice for the floor. Double sinks, Corian countertop, glam hardware, SW “Morning Fog” on the custom cabinets and SW “Summit Gray” on the walls complete the look.
