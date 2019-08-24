Kathy Flack, ASID/Registered Interior Designer, PLC

2302 W. First St.

Thunder Ridge Bldg., Suite 201A

Cedar Falls, IA

319.239.5080

fidakathy@aol.com

www.flackinteriors.com

45 years in business

I am an experienced professional. I collaborate with a client to solve their interior challenges with creative and functional solutions by designing a space or project specifically to meet their lifestyle needs and avoid costly mistakes and disappointment.

In addition to continuing education and an in-depth knowledge of products, materials and finishes, I have direct-to-the-manufacturer resources for all your interior furnishings needs, or I can consult. By understanding the results my client wants, I unlock additional value in the project and manage the impact or vision. The client reference I hear most often is, “I never would have thought of that!”