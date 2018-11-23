Snow Dawgs: No. 16 Washington topples No. 7 Wazzu 28-15

Washington quarterback Jake Browning (3) throws a pass during the second half of a snowy game against Washington State Friday in Pullman, Wash.

 AP PHOTO

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Kyler Murray threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, No. 6 Oklahoma scored two defensive TDs and the Sooners beat No. 12 West Virginia 59-56 Friday night for a spot next week in the Big 12 championship game.

The Sooners (11-1, 8-1, No. 6 CFP) survived a wild and mostly defenseless affair that featured 1,372 yards of offense to earn a rematch Dec. 1 in Arlington, Texas, against No. 11 Texas, which beat Kansas earlier Friday.

Oklahoma also kept its College Football Playoff chances alive.

West Virginia (8-3, 6-3, No. 13 CFP) lost to Oklahoma for the seventh straight time since joining the league in 2012.

Murray finished 20 of 27 for 364 yards and converted a late fourth down to seal a matchup of Heisman Trophy hopefuls. West Virginia’s Will Grier threw for four touchdowns and a career-high 539 yards on 32 of 49 passing. But Grier lost two fumbles, both of which were returned for touchdowns.

Oklahoma linebacker Caleb Kelly had a 12-yard TD return in the second quarter.

NO. 11 TEXAS 24, KANSAS 17: Sam Ehlinger threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score and Texas held off Kansas to reach the Big 12 title game.

The Longhorns opened a 24-7 lead on Cameron Dicker’s 34-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, but the lowly Jayhawks responded with Peyton Bender’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Daylon Charlot and recovered the ensuing onside kick.

After Gabriel Rui made it a one-score game with a 45-yard field goal with 1:37 remaining, Kansas was unable to recover another onside kick and Texas (9-3, 7-2, No. 15 CFP) closed out its third consecutive victory. Tre Watson finished with 79 yards on 14 carries as Texas continued its strong second season under coach Tom Herman.

Kansas (3-9, 1-8) dropped its last four games in David Beaty’s final season as Jayhawks coach. Les Miles was hired Sunday to replace Beaty.

NO. 16 WASHINGTON 28, NO. 7 WASHINGTON ST. 15: Myles Gaskin broke free for an 80-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, and Washington won its second Pac-12 North Division title in three years.

On a blustery cold night with snow falling and blanketing the turf at Martin Stadium, Gaskin found enough traction to carry the Huskies into the Pac-12 title game and ruin yet again the title hopes of Washington State.

NO. 8 UCF 38, SOUTH FLORIDA 10: UCF lost quarterback McKenzie Milton to injury but still trounced South Florida to extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 24 games and complete a second consecutive undefeated regular season.

Milton hurt his right knee when he was tackled at the end of a 5-yard run in the second quarter. Darriel Mack Jr. replaced him and may make his second start of the year when UCF (11-0, 8-0, No. 9 CFP) faces Memphis next week in the American Athletic Conference title game.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Load comments