JIM SKAINE
CEDAR FALLS -- We hear often the terms “capitalism” and “socialism.” For some, capitalism is a “god” term, a powerful good term. For those same people, socialism is a “devil” term, a powerful bad term. These people praise capitalism and condemn socialism.
But do these people have it right? Capitalism, as Adam Smith wrote in 1776, is the promotion of self-interest as the best way to benefit all. Socialism is the political and economic theory of social organization that advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.
The Constitution states: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” The Constitution established the United States as a socialist nation.
“Socialism” is not a “devil” term. “It is a “god” term for the people of the United States of America.
