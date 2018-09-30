DONALD KNAPP
EVANSDALE -- Colin Kaepernick wears socks that depict pigs as police, won't stand for the flag or national anthem and gives money to Assata Shaku, the woman who killed a police officer and then fled to Cuba.
This is the role model Nike wants endorsing its products?
If I wore socks that depicted Obama as a clown, burned the flag once a week and gave money to the MS 13 gangs for killing, would Nike think I am a role model too? I bet the majority of the people who think it's cruel and inhumane to separate kids at the border support Nike and sweat shops where women and children work long hours for little pay.
