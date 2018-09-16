BOB BLACK
WATERLOO -- The current president of these United States has been using the bully pulpit of his office to attack legal, taxpaying businesses who do not agree with his words or actions, ie Kaepernick taking a knee before a football game.
I viewed the Nike ad -- pretty uplifting, i thought. Perhaps we should remember what ayoung reporter once said, "Patriotism is usually the refuge of the scoundrel. He is the man who talks the loudest." -- Mark Twain
