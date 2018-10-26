The dead are coming back to life, and they’re hungry. Instead of trying to outrun this horde of relentless, shuffling zombies, a group of people barricade themselves in a farmhouse and hope to survive the night.
You just know that’s not going to turn out well.
In homage to the 50th anniversary of George Romero’s 1968 horror classic, the Waterloo Community Playhouse is presenting “Night of the Living Dead” on today and Saturday at 225 Commercial St., Waterloo.
Tickets are $10 each. For a few dollars above the ticket price, audience members can interact on stage as a zombie. There are approximately 50 tickets per night for $15 that let audience members get into make-up and costume to stagger across the stage and “have their zombie moment.”
Those who wish to participate in the interaction are asked to arrive at the theater by 6:30 p.m.
Director Greg Holt describes the special presentation as a “theatrical happening.”
The WCP show originally began as a staged reading, but quickly became more fully realized as an event. “Our costume designer Annette Rubin wanted to do costumes and makeup in black and white, then I began working with Scott Schuster (tech director/production manager) on a set that is mostly black and white because the movie was black and white,” Holt explains.
As he tweaked the monochromatic theme, the director made it harder for actors to simply perch on stools and read lines off a script. “Now they’re in costume and make-up, and I have them ripping baseboards off walls to board up windows,” Holt says, laughing.
Special effects also have been added. “People who are purists will say ‘it’s not as terrifying as the movie,’ but it has some scare factor. It’s a tongue-in-cheek retelling with some black humor.”
“Night of the Living Dead” was considered a controversial movie when it was released in the politically and culturally tumultuous 1960s. Horror scenes were graphic and realistic, and an African American actor was cast as the lead. Perhaps most surprising that everyone dies — including is the hero — at the end of the movie.
The play, like the film, explores human response to fear. “Zombies may represent what’s wrong with society, or how humans treat other humans. The movie made zombies mainstream as entertainment,” Holt says.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.