Nicole Wright finds right balance in occupational health

She discovered occupational health while working in the emergency room.

“Guys were coming in with nails from boards in their hands. One guy came in with his thumb in his pocket. I got hooked.”

While working in Occupational Health her second child was born with a traumatic brain injury after he was deprived of oxygen. Now three years old, he is both non-verbal and non-mobile and requires fulltime nursing care. Wright had to reduce hours at work.

“Occupational Health was completely on board and supportive,” said Wright in tears. “The support from people at work was unbelievable.

“After we got Nash squared away with home nursing, I went back to work full time. I went back to school to get my RN degree during my down hours. My husband and I just learned to trust in science and training. We do our own research.”

Before Nash’s birth, near tragedy struck when Wright’s mother was involved in a car accident. She had to learn to walk again. She lived with her daughter’s family for 10 months while recuperating.

“I was her nurse,” Wright said. “When that happened with my mom, we decided as a family to stay positive, not think about things that could happen, the what-ifs. When Nash was born we kept the same attitude.”