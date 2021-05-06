Nicole Wright finds right balance in occupational health

Nurses wear many caps. Just ask Nicole Wright.
She has been a nurse going on 14 years after graduating from Hawkeye College with her LPN degree. She realized at an early age that medicine “didn’t freak me out”. She has been the lead RN at UnityPoint Occupational Health for just a few months.
Wright started dating her husband at the age of 16. His grandfather was Elmer Kortemeyer, who was instrumental in starting the sports medicine program at the University of Northern Iowa. Kortemeyer and his wife would discuss health issues in front of the young couple and Wright found herself listening intently. Her eventual mother-in-law was a nurse and encouraged her during nursing school as did Koretemeyer and her own mother, a nurse assistant at extended care facilities. They all were influences. That is how she was first introduced to medicine.
Wright started her career in the surgery department at Allen in 1999.
“I got to see so many cool things. Working for a neurosurgeon, that really intrigued me. Getting patients back to their baseline where they needed to be. Watching patients move through injury and life. I knew I needed to go back to school.”
Wright moved over to family practice but she wanted a more fast-paced environment. “Family practice was too vanilla.” She also was looking for additional hours. She and her husband were looking to start a family.
She discovered occupational health while working in the emergency room.
“Guys were coming in with nails from boards in their hands. One guy came in with his thumb in his pocket. I got hooked.”
While working in Occupational Health her second child was born with a traumatic brain injury after he was deprived of oxygen. Now three years old, he is both non-verbal and non-mobile and requires fulltime nursing care. Wright had to reduce hours at work.
“Occupational Health was completely on board and supportive,” said Wright in tears. “The support from people at work was unbelievable.
“After we got Nash squared away with home nursing, I went back to work full time. I went back to school to get my RN degree during my down hours. My husband and I just learned to trust in science and training. We do our own research.”
Before Nash’s birth, near tragedy struck when Wright’s mother was involved in a car accident. She had to learn to walk again. She lived with her daughter’s family for 10 months while recuperating.
“I was her nurse,” Wright said. “When that happened with my mom, we decided as a family to stay positive, not think about things that could happen, the what-ifs. When Nash was born we kept the same attitude.”
Wright says the past year due to the virus has just been another unplanned hoop to jump through.
“I didn’t plan on stripping down in my garage and running straight to the shower when I got home from work. But then I am ready to go see my son. There have been lots of risks.”
Wright plans on staying with occupational health. She has thought about starting a “passion project” with her husband where they as a couple would be available to natal intensive care moms and dads who may go through what they did with Nash.
“Maybe provide services for parents to reach out to. Just to chat. I remember what the first hours, days and year was like.”
Her relief from stress is to “snuggle my son. My daughter (now 16 years old) is amazing. She is hilarious. She goes to the gym to make sure she can lift Nash when he’s bigger. He goes everywhere with us. We have a lot of fun as a family. My mom helps out. My mother-in-law comes over. We figure everything out.”
Wright says potential health care workers need to make sure it is “for you”.
“It’s hard. There’s a balance you have to have. You want to take care of people. You want to stay late. Want to help team members. It’s a team effort.”