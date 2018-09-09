NICOLE VENNARD has joined Northwestern Mutual as a financial representative. Vennard, of Fairbank, is a graduate of Hawkeye Community College with a degree in business and marketing. RICHARD LAM, of Waterloo, has been promoted at Northwestern Mutual to financial representative. Lam, previously a college financial representative intern, graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in May with a degree in finance and real estate. They both will be associated with The Funk Group of Northwestern Mutual in Waterloo.
