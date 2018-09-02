Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa welcomes NICOLE MILLER, ARNP, to Covenant Clinic-Franklin Street. Miller, a nurse practitioner, graduated with a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Northern Iowa, an associate's degree in nursing from Hawkeye Community College and a master of science in nursing with a focus on family nurse practitioner degree from Walden University. Miller, of Waverly, most recently worked as an RN and RN supervisor for seven years before coming to Covenant Clinic.
