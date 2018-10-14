NICHOLAS KUIPER, DO, is joining Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Iowa in Covenant Clinic General and Bariatric Surgery. Dr. Kuiper received his medical degree from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2005. He completed an internship at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines in 2006 and his general surgery residency at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines in 2010. Prior to coming to Covenant Clinic, Dr. Kuiper was a partner of Surgical Associates in Grinnell. He was trauma director and served on the hospital board of directors at Grinnell Regional Medical Center and was director of surgery at Marengo Memorial Hospital. He has also been an adjunct instructor of general surgery at Des Moines University since 2010.
