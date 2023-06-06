PHILADELPHIA — The Los Angeles Kings traded former Waterloo Black Hawk goalie and Waterloo West alum Cal Petersen to the Philadelphia Flyers in a three-team deal which went down Tuesday.

Philadelphia traded Ivan Provorov, a defenseman who made waves earlier in the season for boycotting the team's pride night, and forward Hayden Hodgson to Los Angeles in exchange for Peterson, defenseman Sean Walker, defenseman Helge Grans and the Kings’ 2024 second-round pick.

The Columbus Blue Jackets acquired defenseman Kevin Connauton from Philadelphia in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick (22nd overall) and a conditional second-round pick in either the 2024 or 2025 NHL Draft. Columbus acquired Provorov from Los Angeles in exchange for Connauton.

Petersen, who signed a three-year, $15 million contract with LA in 2021, struggled in his final two seasons with the Kings. The 28-year-old managed a .877 save percentage and a 2.96 goals against average in 47 games over his final two years in Los Angeles.

Despite his struggles in net during that span, Petersen posted a winning record, going 25-17-4.