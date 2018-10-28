LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aaron Rodgers can't lead a game-winning drive if he never gets the ball.
That was the whole idea when Los Angeles' Ramik Wilson forced a fumble from Green Bay's Ty Montgomery on a late kickoff return. That was also Todd Gurley's thought moments later when he stopped running with a clear path to the end zone, keeping Rodgers stuck on the sideline in the unbeaten Rams' eighth victory.
"Man, forget fantasy," Gurley said with a grin. "Forget Vegas. We got the win, so that's all that matters."
Greg Zuerlein hit a 34-yard field goal with 2:05 left before Wilson forced and recovered Montgomery's fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and Gurley's prudent decision to go down wrapped up the Rams' 29-27 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Jared Goff passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns while the Rams (8-0) were sternly tested by the Packers (3-3-1).
Both teams rallied from 10-point deficits to take a lead in front of a rollicking, bipartisan Coliseum crowd, but the Rams extended their best start since 1969 by capitalizing on two crushing special-teams mistakes by Green Bay.
Rodgers threw for 286 yards, but he didn't get a snap in the final 5:20.
"That was a high-caliber, back-and-forth game," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "This team has demonstrated through eight games that while we have a long way to go, this team is capable of winning games in a bunch of different ways."
Marquez Valdes-Scantling caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers with 8:50 left to put the Packers ahead 27-26, but Goff and Gurley drove the Rams into range for Zuerlein's second field goal of the fourth quarter after a 25-yard punt by JK Scott.
Montgomery then coughed up his return, and Wilson pounced on the ball.
"That play didn't lose the game, but it took away an opportunity to win," Rodgers said.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said the return man was supposed to take a touchback.
"You trust your players on tough decisions, close decisions," McCarthy said. "I think Ty was just trying to make a play."
CHIEFS 30, BRONCOS 23: Patrick Mahomes threw for 303 yards and four touchdowns, Sammy Watkins had 107 yards receiving and two of the scores.
Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt added touchdown catches for the Chiefs (7-1), who have won 19 of their past 21 games against division rivals. That includes all three games this season.
BEARS 24, JETS 10: Mitchell Trubisky threw for two touchdowns for the short-handed Bears.
The Bears (4-3) got the win after dropping two in a row to fall out of the NFC North lead, even though star pass rusher Khalil Mack (right ankle) and No. 1 receiver Allen Robinson (groin) missed the game.
SAINTS 30, VIKINGS 20: Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints paid Minnesota back for their last-second loss in the playoffs last season, using two key turnovers, including a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown by P.J. Williams.
Alvin Kamara scored twice, Will Lutz made three field goals and Sheldon Rankins had two of the four sacks by the Saints (6-1)
Adam Thielen had another record-setting performance for the Vikings with 103 yards and a score, but his red-zone fumble in the second quarter was returned 54 yards by Marshon Lattimore to set up the go-ahead touchdown for the Saints.
