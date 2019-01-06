CHICAGO (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles needed help to get into the playoffs, and Chicago provided it.
Look how the defending Super Bowl champions repaid the Bears.
Nick Foles hit Golden Tate with a 2-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with 56 seconds remaining against the NFL's stingiest defense, lifting the Philadelphia Eagles past the Chicago Bears 16-15 on Sunday in the final wild-card game.
Former Eagles kicker Cody Parkey hit the left upright and then the crossbar with a field-goal attempt from 43 yards with 10 seconds remaining, silencing the raucous crowd. Several Eagles said defensive tackle Treyvon Hester touched it.
It was a cruel but appropriate end to a season in which Parkey managed to hit uprights while missing field goals and extra points six times. This one came at the worst possible moment.
"You can't make this up," Parkey said.
"There's really no answer to it. I thought I hit a good ball. Unfortunately, I didn't make it. I feel terrible, 100 percent take that loss on me. It is what it is. Sun is going to shine tomorrow. Life is going to go on. Unfortunately, it's going to sting for a while."
Meanwhile, the Eagles, even when they are messing up, never give up.
"I think the big thing is, we saw some adversity tonight in the first half (and) I had a couple of turnovers," Foles said. "I think the big thing is that no one loses faith, no one stops believing, everyone just keeps talking, keeps believing in one another, and we just rallied. Our defense really kept us in this game."
The defending league champion Eagles (10-7) squeezed into the playoffs by beating Washington and having the Bears (12-5) help them by knocking off Minnesota in the season finale. Philadelphia thanked its benefactor with a 12-play, 60-yard drive on which Foles, the Super Bowl MVP last February, hit six passes.
Tate made a reaching grab in the right side of the end zone near the goal line.
"We found a way," Tate said. "That's playoff football right there for you. That's why we play this game for times like now once you get to January and February."
Philly plays at New Orleans (13-3) next Sunday. Chicago's sensational turnaround season from last place to the NFC North title is over.
"We wanted to write our story and start it off," Bears second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said. "But it does not always go the way you want it to, and that's life, that's football."
It was a sizzling ending to a game marked by superior defense and several critical mistakes by the Eagles. They had to survive after Tarik Cohen, an All-Pro punt returner, took back the kickoff following Philly's go-ahead score 35 yards. Trubisky completed two passes to get the Bears close enough for Parkey. But his kick took a double deflection and fell harmlessly into the end zone.
"It was tough," star linebacker Khalil Mack said. "But you've got to learn from this. I was praying, praying real hard, but things happen for a reason. I told him to keep his head up. That's a tough pill to swallow for a guy in that position. But that's still a teammate, that's your brother."
Guard Kyle Long also rushed to his teammate's defense.
"I just told him, 'Dude, you had like half our points," Long said. "I can't even imagine what he's going through. It's a tough job. It's a really tough job. I just wanted to make sure that he understood we all had his back. And I think every single guy in here did the same thing I did. ... We lost as a team."
Parkey was 11 of 12 in the fourth-quarter on field goals before missing the biggest kick of his career.
"Obviously, we're just hoping for a miss," Foles said. "This was a hard-fought game. That's an amazing team we just played against and it came down to the wire."
The Bears are 1-15 all-time in playoffs when trailing after three quarters. They fell behind when Foles connected with rookie Dallas Goedert for a 10-yard touchdown in the third period that was set up by a 33-yard pass interference call on cornerback Prince Amukamara.
"We had a lot of fun and I love our guys to death," Bears coach Matt Nagy said.
CHARGERS 23, RAVENS 17: Los Angeles kept Lamar Jackson grounded, and by the time the rookie got the passing game going it was too late for Baltimore.
Michael Badgley kicked five field goals, and Los Angeles harassed and hounded Jackson during a victory in the opening round of the NFL playoffs.
The Chargers (13-4) will next face the second-seeded New England Patriots (11-5) on the road Sunday. The Chargers last won two games during a single postseason in 2007, when the franchise was in San Diego.
Badgley set a franchise record for field goals in a playoff game. He connected from 21, 53, 40, 34 and 47 yards.
The Chargers built a 23-3 lead in the fourth quarter before Jackson threw two touchdown passes to make it close. Given one final chance to complete the comeback, the 21-year-old Jackson looked every bit like the youngest quarterback to start an NFL playoff game when he lost the ball on his third fumble of the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.