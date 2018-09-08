No team wants to distance itself from last season — or even the previous year — more than the Cleveland Browns.
They get a chance to prove all of those offseason maneuvers paid off when they host their archrivals, the Steelers, today.
No, it’s not fair to fully judge Cleveland’s progress in the opener. It is tempting, though, considering how the roster has been revamped and the enthusiasm has been ramped up.
“Honestly, I would rather not look back,” says Browns coach Hue Jackson, and why would he with a 1-31 record in charge? “I just feel really good about this group. We have to get ourselves ready to play. It is a big-time game this week. This is against the best team in our division. It is a huge game.”
It also doesn’t hurt the Browns that Pittsburgh has been missing one of its best players, star running back and holdout Le’Veon Bell.
Still, as Jackson notes, the Steelers have been the cream of the AFC North for a long time, while the Browns have been the downtrodden.
Regardless of Bell’s status — James Conner is the backup — the Steelers have a dynamic offense thanks to receiver Antonio Brown, perhaps the NFL’s best player; quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, still a force in his 15th pro season; and a talented offensive line.
SAN FRANCISCO AT MINNESOTA: Yes, quarterbacks get too much attention these days. Still, this is one game where they have to be the focal point.
The Vikings spent about the entire budget of the state of Minnesota on Kirk Cousins after he played two seasons under the franchise tag in Washington. So while the return of rookie sensation (until he hurt his knee) Dalvin Cook to the backfield is quite intriguing, most eyes will be on how Cousins fares with far more talent around him.
San Francisco was in QB purgatory a year ago, then pulled off an October deal for Jimmy Garoppolo. The youngster who hasn’t lost in seven career starts, got a huge contract, too. He’ll face one of the NFL’s toughest defenses in this one.
CHICAGO AT GREEN BAY: Talk about adding some spice, that’s exactly what Khalil Mack will do for the Monsters of the Midway. It might not happen tonight at Lambeau Field; let the standout defender get into football shape first.
Chicago hired Chiefs offensive guru Matt Nagy as coach, but it’s Mack and the D that likely will carry the Bears.
No question who will carry the Packers. Aaron Rodgers returns from his shoulder woes that derailed the 2017 season. Of primary interest could be his hookups with tight end Jimmy Graham, who needs to return to elite status after several down years.
KANSAS CITY AT L.A. CHARGERS: A lot of love is being sent the Chargers’ way in their second season playing in a soccer stadium. Rightfully so given their strengths in the pass rush and with a balanced offense. Remember, they lost their first four games before winding up 9-7 and barely out of the postseason.
Not so much love outside of Arrowhead Stadium is being tossed at the Chiefs, so a road win against the presumptive AFC West favorite would provide a massive boost. Coach Andy Reid has a way of winning with most any level of talent — at least in the regular season.
