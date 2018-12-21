LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Guard Kyle Long felt whole again Friday after returning to practice with the Chicago Bears for the first time since late October.
Following seven missed games after foot surgery, Long is hoping to come off injured reserve in time for the Bears’ first playoff game in January, if not before.
“It felt good to be in a helmet and running around,” Long said. “I don’t feel like a ghost in the building, which is nice.”
Long suffered a tendon injury to his right foot on Oct. 28 in Chicago’s win over the New York Jets, and then underwent surgery and rehab.
The Bears (10-4) play today at San Francisco (4-10).
Coach Matt Nagy couldn’t commit to Long’s return for the playoffs or possibly even next week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Long practiced Friday only on a limited basis and the team will monitor his recovery.
“Just to kind of get a feel for where he tells us he feels with everything health-wise and then also the other part, too, is when you’re out like that it’s the conditioning side too,” Nagy said. “We’ll just keep communicating and talking to him and then we’ll see what we think is best as we go. Today was a great first step.”
Now in his sixth season, Long doesn’t want to miss a chance at his first postseason action.
“I’ve never had a chance to play in the playoffs,” Long said. “I’m just really happy for our team. We have put ourselves in a position to be in the playoffs.
“But right now we are going to San Francisco tomorrow and we’ve got business to take care of the next two weeks. There’s obviously no timeline, so I’m just trying to progress every day and make strides.”
A Pro Bowler from 2013-15, Long has been plagued by injuries severe enough to require surgery the past three years. He missed 14 games in 2016 and 2017. He had surgeries last offseason to his neck, shoulder and elbow, and the previous year suffered a gruesome ankle injury requiring surgery.
“It’s really frustrating,” Long said. “If you’re a football player you want to play football, and if you can’t do that then you don’t feel like yourself. So I’m just happy we’re winning.”
MAHOMES NO. 1: Patrick Mahomes has dazzled NFL audiences with no-look passes, left-handed throws and stellar performances in just his first full season as a starter.
The dynamic Mahomes has the Kansas City Chiefs (11-3) leading the AFC and he’s already earning top honors.
Mahomes barely squeaked past Drew Brees as the NFL’s top quarterback in 2018 in voting released Friday by a panel of 10 football writers for The Associated Press. Mahomes received six first-place votes, three seconds and one third. Brees got the other four first-place votes.
HARBAUGH TO RETURN: John Harbaugh will return to coach the Baltimore Ravens next season, and the team says it’s working on an extension beyond 2019.
Harbaugh took over as Baltimore’s coach in 2008 and has taken the team to the playoffs six times, winning the Super Bowl in 2012.
HOMELESS RAIDERS: The Oakland Raiders have had talks with the San Francisco Giants about playing home games at AT&T Park next season.
The Giants issued a statement Friday confirming the Raiders have expressed “initial interest” in playing in San Francisco in 2019.
The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas in 2020 but have no lease for next year. They had been in talks about renewing in Oakland before city officials sued the team over its planned move. The Raiders didn’t comment on the talks with the Giants.
