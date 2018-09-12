GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer isn’t buying it.
The Green Bay Packers can say all they want that quarterback Aaron Rodgers is day to day with a knee injury. The two-time NFL MVP will be given the whole week to get ready for Sunday’s game against Minnesota, coach Mike McCarthy said.
“Yeah, well, you know he walks on water, so I’m sure he’s going to play,” Zimmer said Wednesday in a conference call.
Green Bay returned to the practice field on Wednesday, though Rodgers did not participate and stayed at Lambeau Field to rehab. Asked at his locker if it was accurate to say his injury was a sprained knee, Rodgers said, “Sure ... say sprained knee.”
Wearing a brace could be an option, depending on how the quarterback feels later in the week. If he can’t go, the Packers would turn to backup DeShone Kizer, who accounted for two turnovers after coming in when Rodgers got hurt in the second quarter last week against the Bears.
“Haven’t even thought about that,” Rodgers said when asked if he had confidence in Kizer if the backup needed to start.
BILLS TO START ALLEN: Josh Allen has the big arm. He has the size. And, now, he has the opportunity to take over as Buffalo’s starting quarterback.
Bills coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday the rookie will make his first career start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Allen replaces second-year pro Nathan Peterman, who struggled badly in a 47-3 blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. Peterman threw for 24 yards and two interceptions before being replaced by Allen in the second half.
Allen completed 6 of 15 passes for 74 yards while being sacked three times Sunday.
BILLS CLAIM BOETTGER: Buffalo claimed guard Ike Boettger off waivers from Kansas City on Wednesday.
Boettger, a Cedar Falls native and former University of Iowa standout, joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent this spring but was released as part of final cuts on Sept. 1.
FOLES TO START AGAIN: Nick Foles will start at quarterback for Philadelphia against Tampa Bay on Sunday because Carson Wentz still isn’t ready to return from knee surgery.
He is 6-1 filling in since Wentz tore two knee ligaments in Week 14 last year. That record includes playoffs and the final regular-season game, in which Foles played only one quarter.
Foles was 19 of 34 for 117 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Philadelphia’s 18-12 win over Atlanta last Thursday.
Wentz had surgery to repair a torn ACL and LCL last Dec. 13 and hasn’t been medically cleared to play.
