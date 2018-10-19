ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch will miss at least a month because of a groin injury.
A person familiar with the injury said Friday that an MRI this week determined the severity of the injury.
Lynch was hurt last week in Oakland’s 27-3 loss to Seattle in London.
The 32-year-old Lynch has been one of the few bright spots for the Raiders this season. He ranks 12th in the league with 376 yards rushing, averaging 4.2 yards per carry with three touchdowns.
COSTLY HITS: The NFL has fined Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict $112,000 for multiple unnecessary roughness penalties in Cincinnati’s loss to Pittsburgh last Sunday.
The third-quarter plays involved Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back James Conner. Burfict has been fined 11 times for more than $315,000 during his seven-year NFL career.
Burfict was fined for a helmet hit to Brown; he previously served a three-game suspension for a hit on Brown during the 2016 playoffs.
His other fine, announced Saturday, came for a high hit on Conner.
JAGS GET HYDE: The Jacksonville Jaguars traded for Cleveland running back Carlos Hyde on Friday, adding a proven starter while Leonard Fournette progresses slowly from a strained right hamstring. The Browns (2-3-1) will get a 2019 fifth-round draft pick from the Jaguars in exchange for Hyde, who has 382 yards rushing and five touchdowns in his first season in Cleveland. Hyde signed a three-year, $15.25 million contract in March.
CARDINALS FIRE MCCOY: The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy a day after the team was blown out at home by the Denver Broncos on national television. First-year head coach Steve Wilks said Friday that quarterbacks coach Byron Leftwich will take over the job for a club that is 1-6, the worst record in the league.
McCoy, former head coach of the San Diego Chargers, was fired for the second time in as many seasons. He was let go after 10 games as Broncos coordinator last year.
