NEW YORK (AP) — During the mandatory rookie camp back in June, the New York Giants required players to take a yoga class. Running back Robert Martin walked in, looked around at his new teammates and thought, man, this is crazy.
“We usually don’t do yoga,” he said. “We stretch, but we don’t do yoga.”
Even as a first-timer, though, Martin immediately knew how the two were different.
“It definitely felt weirder than regular stretching,” he said. “It was a lot harder because you have to sit in certain positions we’ve never been in before.”
Players like New York Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams and Giants quarterback Davis Webb prefer yoga because it requires a set amount of time dedicated to the practice. That is the activity. They can focus on their body without worries of what’s next and feel an immediate difference afterward.
The poses in yoga are more beneficial than typical stretching because they incorporate all parts of the body into the movements, Los Angeles Chargers Director of Football/Medical Services James Collins said. Stretching is linear. Yoga is non-linear, helping multidirectional joints such as the elbow, wrist, ankle, hip and shoulder.
All of the major joints are encased in a capsule and contain fluid to help prevent friction between bones. Yoga helps maintain the capsules.
“I describe it to (a player) as really thick saran wrap that covers his joint so that the fluid stays in there,” said Collins, also the Professional Football Athletic Trainers’ Society president. “But at the same time, that saran wrap needs to have its flexibility — keep it stretched out — so the join can function properly.”
Joint integrity comes down to maintaining mobility, he said. Because yoga is a multidirectional exercise, it allows the joint to move in every direction it can.
Take the hip. Downward dog, pigeon pose or runner’s lunge are just some of the yoga poses that benefit the hip. Downward dog alone has multiple variations to stretch the hip in different directions.
“But if we lay down on the floor at home and just pull our leg straight up over our head, that’s linear,” Collin said. “So that joint is only getting work in that direction.”
The knee is not multidirectional, he said, which is why it’s so vulnerable to getting hurt. It’s not made to go certain ways.
National Athletic Trainers’ Association president Tory Lindley, who’s Director of Athletic Training Services at Northwestern University, believes yoga creates a more conducive environment for muscle lengthening. It doesn’t just jump right into poses. It’s a progression, working through the whole body rather than just parts.
Static stretching doesn’t allow that.
“We’ve gone away from pre-practice stretching,” Lindley said. “There’s much better benefits from a pre-practice dynamic workout, which is what the vast majority of teams regardless of sport will do. And then post-practice, when flexibility training is beneficial, in most cases that environment is much more about let’s get off the field as quickly as we can versus let’s take time to dedicate to the stretching or flexibility piece.”
GORDON RETURNS: Josh Gordon kept his word and “humbly” returned to the Cleveland Browns. All they can do is hope he stays clean.
The former Pro Bowl receiver Saturday ended an extended absence from training camp to deal with his health. He has missed most of the past four seasons because of numerous violations of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.
He posted a statement on Twitter addressed to “Cleveland Browns and NFL family,” saying he was ready to be with his teammates.
“I took the time needed to ensure my overall mental and physical health,” said Gordon, who thanked the NFL, the players’ union, the Browns, the University of Florida and his business manager.
The 27-year-old Gordon has battled addictions to drugs and alcohol throughout his life. Last year while he was suspended and in rehab, Gordon said he had never played in a game while sober.
