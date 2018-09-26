SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The time to feel down about star quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending knee injury has passed.
The San Francisco 49ers know they now must prepare to go ahead with the rest of what was supposed to be a promising season with backup C.J. Beathard at the helm instead of the player who immediately became the face of the franchise.
"There's a lot of people out there doubting us and counting us out," Beathard said Wednesday. "I think everybody in the building is excited and we're ready to get rolling and win some games moving forward."
There's good reason to doubt the 49ers, who were 1-10 last year under Brian Hoyer and Beathard, a former University of Iowa standout, before Garoppolo took over as starter following a midseason trade from New England. He immediately injected life into a struggling franchise by winning all five of his starts to end last season.
The 49ers (1-2) rewarded him in the offseason with a $137.5 million, five-year contract and entered this season with high hopes that might have been dashed when Garoppolo blew out his left knee when he planted and tried to cut up field rather than run out of bounds late in a 38-27 loss at Kansas City.
The 49ers believe Beathard's experience playing as a rookie, the opportunity to watch Garoppolo succeed in the offense and going through an entire offseason program will make Beathard a better player this time around.
He got one snap last week after Garoppolo got hurt and threw a touchdown pass to former Iowa teammate George Kittle. The play was negated by a penalty, the 49ers settled for a field goal and the offense never got the ball back.
"You see it in his decision making," fullback Kyle Juszczyk said. "He's just much more decisive out there. You can tell things aren't spinning in his head so much. He gets the ball out quick and has a lot of confidence."
Beathard started five games as a rookie last year, completing 54.9 percent of his passes with four touchdowns, six interceptions, 6.4 yards per attempt and a 69.2 passer rating that was second-lowest in the NFL.
He wasn't helped by the fact leading receiver Pierre Garcon had gone down with a season-ending injury, the running game was inconsistent and the offensive line was hampered by injuries. That contributed to Beathard taking 19 sacks last year.
HYDE TO FACE PACKERS: Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde did his best Wednesday to mask whatever bitterness he once had toward the Green Bay Packers in preparing to face his former team for the first time since his departure.
"I've got nothing but love for the organization," Hyde said following practice as the Bills (1-2) prepare to travel to play Green Bay (1-1-1) on Sunday. "I wouldn't say it was a wound. I wouldn't say I was cut open."
And yet, that's exactly the opposite of what the sixth-year player out of Iowa told two reporters in November, some 10 months after signing a five-year contract with the Bills in free agency.
Hyde was so upset upon learning the Packers weren't going to make an offer to re-sign him with six games left in the 2016 season, he said: "It was like someone stabbed me in the back."
Standing alone at his locker Wednesday, after insisting he bore no ill will toward the Packers, Hyde broke into a laugh upon being reminded of his previous comments.
"Do you have proof?" he asked, before acknowledging what he said.
"Maybe," Hyde told The Associated Press, "I put a Band-Aid on it and it's healed up since then."
BOWLES LASHES OUT: Todd Bowles was clearly angry, even if his voice never rose above its usual low tone.
The normally stoic New York Jets coach vehemently denied a published report saying that he was stripping defensive coordinator Kacy Rodgers of some play-calling duties.
"(It's) 100 percent false," Bowles said Wednesday. "Completely a lie. If somebody said it, it didn't come out of my mouth."
