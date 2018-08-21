GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — It’s quite possible that the extent of Aaron Rodgers’ playing time in preseason games will be limited to a touchdown drive that went five plays.
At this point in his illustrious career, the two-time NFL MVP doesn’t look as if he needs any more time. No need to expose Rodgers to a possible injury.
The guys competing to be his backup, though, could use all the snaps that they can get. It makes the Packers’ third preseason game on Friday night against the Oakland Raiders especially important for Brett Hundley and DeShone Kizer.
“This is kind of a unique situation when you know you’re not going to be QB1,” Kizer said. “But now it’s about determining what’s the difference between QB2 and QB3, and I think that in this situation it’s what you make it.”
In a best-case scenario for the Packers, whoever gets anointed the backup would not play a meaningful snap in the regular season since that would mean that Rodgers is healthy.
Green Bay went through the worst-case scenario last year.
The Packers stumbled to a 7-9 finish, finishing out of the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons, in part because the passing game struggled while Rodgers was out with a broken collarbone.
Enter Kizer after the Packers acquired the 2017 second-round pick from the Cleveland Browns in the offseason in exchange for cornerback Damarious Randall.
A competition for the second-string quarterback job was born.
“I’ll just say this — They’re both making progress,” coach Mike McCarthy said before practice on Tuesday.
“I’m really pleased with the step that Brett’s made since last year and it’s very apparent in just his whole operation and production of the offense,” McCarthy said.
“DeShone comes from a whole different perspective as far as his starting point and he continues to get better. Very pleased with the progress of both of those quarterbacks.”
Hundley is 15 of 23 for 185 yards with a touchdown and an interception through the first two preseason games.
Kizer has his own unique experience as the starting quarterback last year for the winless Browns. He must pick up a new system in Green Bay, though his athleticism and arm strength have been evident on the practice field.
In preseason games, Kizer is 16 of 30 for 283 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions.
RAVENS’ CB SUSPENDED: Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith has been suspended for four games without pay for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
The suspension, announced Tuesday, stems from Smith’s behavior toward his ex-girlfriend.
The Ravens released a statement that in part read: “The Ravens fully support the NFL’s decision. The NFL found evidence of threatening and emotionally abusive behaviors by Jimmy toward his former girlfriend that showed a pattern of improper conduct. Our player’s behavior was inappropriate and wrong.”
CRUZ RETIRES: Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz has retired.
In making the announcement Tuesday, the 31-year-old Cruz said he plans to join ESPN as an NFL analyst. Cruz will contribute to variety of shows and make his ESPN debut Wednesday.
Cruz was a seven-year NFL veteran and a 2012 Pro Bowl selection. He joined the Giants in 2010 as an undrafted free agent out of Massachusetts.
Cruz had 303 catches for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns, including an NFL record-tying 99-yard reception in December 2011. He was signed by the Chicago Bears in 2017 but cut before the season.
