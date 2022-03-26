'Your freedom is ours': Biden affirms allegiance to Poland, meets with Ukrainian refugees

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday sought to reassure Poland that the United States would defend against any attacks by Russia and he acknowledged that the NATO ally bore the burden of the refugee crisis from the war in neighboring Ukraine.

"Your freedom is ours," Biden told Poland's president, Andrzej Duda, echoing one of Poland's unofficial mottos.

At the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, the two leaders spoke of their mutual respect and shared goals to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Although times are very difficult, today Polish-American relations are flourishing," Duda said.

More than 3.7 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began, and 2 million of them are in Poland. Earlier this week the U.S. announced it would take in as many as 100,000 refugees, and Biden told Duda that he understood Poland was "taking on a big responsibility, but it should be all of NATO's responsibility."

Biden called the "collective defense" agreement of NATO a "sacred commitment," and said the unity of the Western military alliance was of the utmost importance.

Biden also visited a stadium in Warsaw where Ukrainian refugees go to obtain a Polish identification number that gives them access to social services such as health care and schools. The city of nearly 1.8 million people grew by 17% in a month.

Biden spoke with refugees and Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski. While Poles have so far welcomed Ukrainians, the humanitarian efforts are largely the work of volunteers, and Trzaskowski has warned that it is not sustainable and that social services are buckling under the strain. Full story and complete coverage here:

