Western Balkan countries to tighten virus rules amid surge

The government has launched a campaign to encourage people who have not yet been inoculated to do so. Experts have blamed the recent surge on the flouting of the rules, and the fact that ski resorts remained open throughout the winter season.

Brnabic also criticized the holding in the past days of two concerts by a popular band at a Belgrade hall, saying authorities will ban all concerts in the future. Brnabic insisted that “we will demand that the organizers be punished.”

In neighboring Montenegro, health authorities said schools will move to remote classes and child care will close along with bars and fitness centers as part of further tightening of pandemic rules in the small nation of 620,000.

Montenegro has had among the highest infection and death rates in Europe with more than 80,000 infections and over 1,000 deaths. Authorities said on Wednesday that if the situation worsens they may ask the European Union to send in medical staff to help.

Further south, in North Macedonia, a nationwide two-week curfew will take effect on Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Authorities in the Balkan country of 2.1 million recorded last week a 60% increase in infections over the previous week. Hospitals are filling and most new patients have the U.K. variant.