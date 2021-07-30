US President Biden touched by Kosovo medal for late son Beau

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden says he is touched by Kosovo's awarding of a medal to his late son Beau, who was in the Balkan country 20 years ago to help establish the rule of law there as it became independent from Yugoslavia.

In a pre-recorded speech published Friday on Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani's Facebook page, Biden said: “The nation of Kosovo is in the hearts of the entire Biden family.”

Osmani will host a ceremony Sunday to award a posthumous Presidential Medal on the Rule of Law to Beau Biden.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a brutal 1998-1999 war between separatist ethnic Albanian rebels and Serb forces. The war ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign drove Serb troops out and a peacekeeping force moved in.

President Biden described the medal as “incredible” and “a great honor to recognize the legacy of our son.”

Beau Biden worked in Kosovo after the 1998-1999 war with the military forces and also with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

He died in 2015 of brain cancer at age 46.