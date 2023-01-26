US-born Spanish woman is now the world's oldest person

Despite being just weeks away from her 116th birthday, Morera even uses Twitter— with a little help from her daughter — to communicate with her thousands of followers.
"I am old, very old, but not an idiot," her Twitter bio reads.
Morera was born a year after her parents emigrated to the US. Eight years later, the family moved back but the journey proved to be a treacherous one.
Morera's father died of pulmonary tuberculosis toward the end of the transatlantic voyage, while she permanently lost her hearing in one ear after a fall, according to GWR.
The family arrived in Barcelona during World War I and Morera's life has also spanned the Spanish Civil War and World War II.
She is believed to be among the oldest people to have recovered from Covid-19, having tested positive for the virus in May 2020.
In a series of tweets in Catalan on Saturday, Morera, who has three children, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, said she was "surprised and grateful" for the interest generated by her new status but that the last few days had been "stressful" and she would not be giving any more interviews.
"I need peace and tranquility," she tweeted. "I have lived in the Tura Residence for 22 years and I do not want the day-to-day life of the residents or the staff who take care of us to change."
When news of Morera's record first emerged, the Residència Santa María del Tura issued a statement to GWR saying: "To celebrate this very special event we will have a small celebration behind closed doors in the residence in the coming days."
The title of the oldest person ever recorded belongs to Jeanne Louise Calment. Born on February 21, 1875, her life spanned 122 years and 164 days, according to GWR.
Germany and the United States have announced that they will send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine. It's the first stage of a coordinated effort by the West to provide dozens of the heavy weapons to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as Russia’s invasion enters its 12th month. U.S. President Joe Biden said Wednesday that the U.S. will send 31 M1 Abrams tanks. The decision reverses months of persistent arguments by Washington that they were too difficult for Ukrainian troops to operate and maintain. Germany agreed to send 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its own stocks. Germany had said the Leopards would not be sent unless the U.S. put its Abrams on the table.
Cocaine is spreading at an alarming rate through Europe, much of it through the world ports of Antwerp in Belgium and Rotterdam in the Netherlands. And Tuesday’s announcement of record seizures is also obscuring a bigger truth — that South American cartels are throwing ever more cocaine at the European market.
With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the specter of nuclear weapon use, Earth crept its closest to Armageddon, a science-oriented advocacy group said, moving its famous “Doomsday Clock” up to just 90 seconds before midnight.
Residents of an eastern Bosnian town that survived a brutal siege during the country’s 1992-95 interethnic war jumped at a recent opportunity to join an EU-facilitated effort to help Ukraine generate power amid Russia’s brutal attacks against its energy infrastructure.