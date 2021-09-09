 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Dozens of Westerners, including Americans, board commercial flight from Kabul
0 comments
breaking

Update: Dozens of Westerners, including Americans, board commercial flight from Kabul

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Afghanistan

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2021 file photo, Taliban fighters stand guard inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan. Taliban authorities will allow between 100 and 150 Americans to fly out from Kabul in the coming hours, Qatari officials said on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, marking the airport’s first such flight since U.S. forces withdrew from the country. The large group of foreigners, including Americans and other Westerners, would depart Thursday on a Qatar Airways flight that had earlier ferried humanitarian aid to the country, officials said. (AP Photo/Kathy Gannon, File)

This story will be updated.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Dozens of foreigners, including Americans, boarded a commercial flight at Kabul airport on Thursday in the first large-scale evacuation since U.S and NATO forces left Afghanistan late last month.

Their departure marked a significant breakthrough in the bumpy coordination between the U.S. and Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers.

The Taliban have said they would let foreigners and Afghans with valid travel documents leave, but a days-long standoff over charter planes at another airport had cast some doubt on Taliban assurances. Thursday’s Qatar Airways flight is heading to Doha.

***

Qatar US Afghanistan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to members of the US embassy and Mission Afghanistan in the Qatari capital Doha, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Blinken says the State Department is working with the Taliban to facilitate additional charter flights from Kabul for people seeking to leave Afghanistan after the American military and diplomatic departure. 
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Austin: al-Qaida may try to regroup in Afghanistan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
Police clash with opponents of Serbian church in Montenegro
World

Police clash with opponents of Serbian church in Montenegro

  • Updated

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — Arriving in a military helicopter, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro was inaugurated in the state's old capital on Sunday amid clashes between police and protesters who oppose continued Serb influence in the tiny Balkan nation.

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year
World

WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

  • Updated

GENEVA (AP) — Rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines should refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year and make the doses available for poorer countries, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday, doubling down on an earlier appeal for a “moratorium" on boosters that has largely been ignored.

+9
Hundreds pay their respects to Greek composer Theodorakis
World

Hundreds pay their respects to Greek composer Theodorakis

  • Updated

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of people, some carrying flowers, gathered Monday at Athens Cathedral to pay their final respects to Greek composer and politician Mikis Theodorakis, who was an integral part of the Greek political and musical scene for decades.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News