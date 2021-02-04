UN envoy: Key military commander backs bid to unify Libya

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the U.N. mission in Libya said Thursday that a top military commander who runs eastern regions has given his backing to efforts to unite the divided country around an interim government before elections can be held late this year.

Stephanie Williams, the U.N. secretary-general's acting special representative in Libya, expressed hope that a 5-day meeting near Geneva this week would culminate Friday with the selection of an interim prime minister and a three-person Presidency Council.

The selections are seen as a key step for Libya nearly a decade after the ouster and death of longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi. The meeting, the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, has brought together 75 delegates.

The devastated and lawless North African country is split between two rival governments -- the internationally recognized one based in the capital, Tripoli, and another in the east. Turkey supports Tripoli, while Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates back the forces of Khalifa Hifter, a military commander who runs most of the east and south.

Hifter's forces launched an offensive in April 2019 to try and capture Tripoli. His campaign collapsed last June, when the Tripoli-allied militias, with heavy Turkish support, pushed his forces away from the capital.