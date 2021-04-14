Trump-era spike of Israel settlement growth has only begun

Hagit Ofran, a Peace Now researcher who compiled the data, said Israel is doing its utmost to treat the West Bank "as if it's part of Israel without leaving a scope for a Palestinian state.”

In a key test for Biden, Israel has also laid the groundwork for a massive construction boom in the years to come, advancing plans for 12,159 settler homes in 2020. That was the highest number since Peace Now started collecting data in 2012. It usually takes one to three years for construction to begin after a project has been approved.

Settler advocates have repeatedly said that it would take several years for Trump’s support to be manifested in actual construction. Peace Now said that trend is now in its early stages and expected to gain steam.

“It’s the settlement approvals that are actually more important than construction,” said Peace Now spokesman Brian Reeves.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip — territories the Palestinians want for their future state — in the 1967 Mideast war. It withdrew from Gaza in 2005 but has cemented its control over east Jerusalem — which it unilaterally annexed — and the West Bank.