Tropical Storm Ida a hurricane menace to New Orleans

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Ida has prompted a hurricane warning for New Orleans and a state of emergency for the state of Louisiana as it pushes across the Caribbean toward an initial strike on Cuba Friday.

“Unfortunately, all of Louisiana’s coastline is currently in the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ida, which is strengthening and could come ashore in Louisiana as a major hurricane as Gulf conditions are conducive for rapid intensification,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

“By Saturday evening, everyone should be in the location where they intend to ride out the storm.," the governor added.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ida was expected to cross the tobacco-rich western stretch of Cuba as a tropical storm starting Friday afternoon and then strengthen before reaching the Gulf Coast late Sunday or early Monday.

“There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday, especially along the coast of Louisiana,” the Hurricane Center said.

"Ida certainly has the potential to be very bad," said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.