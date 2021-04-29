The Latest: Wash. state alters vaccine system as demand ebbs

Thursday's report from the Commerce Department estimates the nation’s gross domestic product, its total output of goods and services, accelerated in the January-March quarter from a 4.3% annual gain in the final quarter of 2020.

Growth in the current April-June period is expected to be faster still, potentially reaching a 10% annual pace or more, powered by an increase in people willing to travel, shop, dine out and otherwise resume their spending habits.

———

PARIS — President Emmanuel Macron says France will reopen cafe and restaurant terraces May 19 as well as museums, cinemas, theaters and concert halls under certain conditions.

The decision comes as the country is slowly starting to step out of its partial lockdown despite high numbers of infections and hospitalizations.

Macron confirms that a ban on domestic travel will be lifted next week. A curfew currently in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. will be maintained.

On May 19, restaurants and cafes will be able to welcome customers outdoors, with tables of maximum six people, and the curfew will be pushed back to 9 p.m. Cultural places and sport facilities will also reopen, with a limit of 800 people indoors and 1,000 outdoors.

The plan allows foreign tourists on June 9 if they have a certificate of vaccination or a PCR test. On June 30, the final stage would involve an end of the curfew and lifting of most restrictions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.