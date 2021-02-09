The Latest: UK: Tougher quarantine, testing for travelers

Dozens of asylum seekers and foreign workers lined up at a vaccination center set up in southern Tel Aviv on Tuesday to receive their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine. Israel has already vaccinated over 3.5 million of its population with the first shot, and at least 2.1 million people have received the second shot.

The country started easing lockdown restrictions on Sunday. However, the infection rate remains high.

Israel has recorded more than 700,000 confirmed cases and at least 5,192 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

WUHAN, China — A World Health Organization team has concluded that the coronavirus most likely jumped to humans from an animal.

WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek announced that assessment Tuesday at the end of a visit by a WHO team that is investigating the possible origins of the coronavirus in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

The first cases were discovered in Wuhan in December 2019. The Wuhan Institute of Virology has collected extensive virus samples, leading to allegations that it may have caused the original outbreak by leaking the virus into the surrounding community. China has strongly rejected that possibility.