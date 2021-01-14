The Latest: UK bans arrivals from South America over variant

The park said Thursday it will begin issuing “appropriate” refunds to eligible passholders. It is not immediately clear how many people hold these passes.

The announcement comes the same week that Disneyland allowed county health officials to use its parking lot as a large-scale coronavirus vaccination site.

Disneyland closed in March and has not reopened since because virus transmission in the area where the park sits has not declined to the levels required by the state.

WILMINGTON, Del. — President-elect Joe Biden is unveiling a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan to speed vaccines, revive the economy and reopen schools.

He plans to formally introduce the proposal, dubbed the “American Rescue Plan,” on Thursday evening from Wilmington, Delaware.

Ahead of that announcement, Biden officials said the economic aid would help sustain Americans through the vaccination process, but it would also provide a possible springboard for a stronger recovery once the pandemic wanes. More than $400 billion would go toward vaccinations, testing, public health jobs, reopening schools and family leave benefits, creating the infrastructure to achieve 100 million vaccinations in 100 days and even more going forward.