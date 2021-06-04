The Latest: Turkey’s single-day coronavirus deaths below 100

Orban said Hungary has more shots available than people registered to get them. He said the country expects to have an even greater vaccine surplus in the coming months.

LONDON — Britain’s medicines regulator has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children aged 12 to 15, saying the benefits outweigh any risks.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said Friday that clinical trial data showed the vaccine was “safe and effective in this age group.”

The United States and the European Union also have approved the Pfizer vaccine for the 12-15 age group.

The British government is aiming to give everyone over 18 at least one shot of vaccine by July 31 and has not yet decided whether to extend the vaccination campaign to younger people. It said it would act on a recommendation from its scientific advisory committee on immunization.

“We will be guided by the expert advisers and will update in due course,” the Department of Health said.

