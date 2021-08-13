The Latest: Spain to evacuate its citizens, Afghan employees

The offensive is underway just weeks before the U.S. is set to officially end its two-decade war and all American and NATO troops are to have left the country by the end of the month.

———

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s national security adviser is urging Afghan leaders to try to quickly reach a politically negotiated settlement with the Taliban to avoid further violence in Afghanistan.

The adviser, Moeed Yusuf, made the appeal while speaking to reporters in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Friday. He stressed that the fall of city after city in neighboring Afghanistan underscores the need to expedite the peace process.

Pakistan has held considerable influence over the Taliban and has in the past succeeded in pressuring them to the negotiating table. Kabul has criticized Islamabad for offering shelter to Taliban leaders and has claimed the neighboring country also provides a haven for Taliban fighters.

“Trust me, if they sit down, they will be able to come out with some sort of settlement and we will respect whatever Afghans decide,” Yusuf said.

He added: “History will judge us very badly and poorly if we don’t put all efforts behind (this) for a political settlement” on the Afghan crisis.