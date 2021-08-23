The Latest: Slight easing due for Australia state's lockdown

———

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says it’s preparing to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for the military.

Spokesman John Kirby said Monday that Pentagon officials are preparing to issue guidance to require vaccination now that the Pfizer vaccine has been given full approval. He did not give a timeline on when that guidance would be issued.

Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo that he would “seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” licensure by the Food and Drug Administration — “whichever comes first.”

Austin said in the memo to troops that he would not “hesitate to act sooner or recommend a different course to the President if l feel the need to do so.”

———

NEW YORK — All New York City public school teachers and other staffers will have to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Officials announced the new policy Monday as the nation’s largest school system prepares for classes to start next month.

The city previously said teachers, like other city employees, would have to get the shots or get tested weekly for the virus. The new policy marks the first flat-out vaccination mandate for city workers in the nation’s most populous city.

