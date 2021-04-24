The Latest: Pakistan reports highest daily death toll

The lockdown from April 26 to May 9 will extend the curfew to eight hours and outings from home are restricted to once a day.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou says the increase in infections has put the country’s health system under heavy strain, despite a ramped-up vaccination program that has reduced the number of COVID-19 patients over 70 who require hospitalization.

Ioannou says the lockdown will include a ban on all public gatherings and youth sports activities. Church services during Orthodox Easter all next week will take place without worshippers except during midnight mass on Holy Saturday when people will be permitted to follow the service outside the church.

BERLIN — Austria plans to reopen restaurants, bars and hotels on May 19 after several months of restrictions and closures.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced the plans on Friday. He says people wanting to use the venues that are reopening must be tested, vaccinated or recovered from a COVID-19 infection.

He says some other restrictions will remain in place: a maximum 10 people per table will be allowed outside and four adults per table inside. And there will be limits on how many people can use gyms.

Kurz pointed to Austria’s accelerating vaccination campaign, adding authorities aim to loosen restrictions further on July 1. He says foreign tourists will be welcome from mid-May.

