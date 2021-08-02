The Latest: Mississippi town mayor tests positive

“It is no secret that labor is a problem for everyone, and on Taylor Street it is really prominent. Some businesses already have to close on Sundays or reduce their hours to get by,” Onesti said.

———

MIAMI — Miami’s public hospital Jackson Memorial has just expanded its intensive care unit by 58 beds as a result of a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

A spokeswoman for Jackson Health System said the network continues to care for other patients, and elective surgeries and transplants are still taking place.

On Monday, 33 hospitals were reporting a critical staffing shortage in the state. The figure is twice what it was during previous virus surges since the pandemic began.

“We do have additional ICU beds, which could be converted to COVID units if it gets to that point,” said Tania Leets-Santana, the spokeswoman..

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there are 10,389 patients currently hospitalized who have COVID-19 as of Monday. The Florida Hospital Association said the state reached its peak last year on July 23, with 10,170 hospitalizations.

———