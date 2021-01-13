The Latest: Mexico ramps vaccination effort after new supply

Officials hope Mississippi will receive a large shipment of vaccine in mid-February. That would allow new appointments to be made.

———

NEW ORLEANS -- An appeal by some Louisiana bar owners fighting to overturn pandemic closures has been rejected by a federal appeals court.

The three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld rulings by two lower court judges who last year refused to block the closure order.

The appellate panel rejected the argument that the closures are unfair because the rules allow other bars with food permits to remain open. The opinion says there is a plausible basis for the state’s position that businesses driven more by alcohol sales than food sales are more likely to spread the virus.

———

LOS ANGELES -- Faced with surging COVID-19 cases, the Los Angeles City Council is moving to ramp up enforcement of requirements that people wear masks in public to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The council approved a motion Wednesday instructing city departments to prioritize issuing citations during normal duties to people not wearing masks.