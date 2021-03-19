The Latest: Merkel says Germany to retighten restrictions

———

BRUSSELS — Belgian health authorities are urging residents to limit their social contacts to a bare minimum and to opt for remote working to the greatest extent possible to prevent another wave of coronavirus infections.

Virologist Yves van Laethem says the number of positive virus cases in Belgium rose by a third over the past week, or 3,226 confirmed daily cases on average.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 also rose by 27% over the same period, and Van Laethem warned the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units could reach a critical level by April 10 if the pace of infections does not slow down.

The trends led the Belgian government to move up a meeting of Belgium’s Consultative Committee, which on Friday is expected to reconsider its decision to relax public health restrictions starting next month.

A total of 22,624 people have died of coronavirus-related causes in Belgium, a country of 11.5 million residents. The number of virus-related deaths reported daily dropped by more than 10% in the past week, which officials attributed to an intensive vaccination campaign in nursing homes.

