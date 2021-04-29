The Latest: Macron: France to reopen cafes, museums May 19

The announcement comes two days after the Czech government barred the citizens from traveling to India, a country where coronavirus infections have hit record high levels. Only the Czech nationals and permanent residents in the Czech Republic are allowed to return home from India.

Besides the one confirmed case in Prague, there’s another suspected case of the Indian variant in the country.

———

NAIROBI, Kenya — Africa’s top public health official says Congo wants to give back some 1.3 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses so they can be distributed to other African nations.

Africa Centers for Disease Control Director John Nkengasong told reporters Thursday there is “a lot of vaccine hesitancy” in the vast country. He said there is a five-week timeline to get the doses administered elsewhere.

Nkengasong said Congo is working with the COVAX project aimed at distributing doses to low- and middle-income nations to hand over its unused supplies. He expressed hope that the doses can reach other people quickly in what he called “an extremely critical time.”